Amarillo Gas Prices Rise to $2.18/g Average

Amarillo's average retail gas prices rose 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 gas outlets in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has increased 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.39/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

