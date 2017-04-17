Amarillo Gas Prices Continue to Rise, Average $2.18/g

Amarillo's average gas price rose 0.5-cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 gas outlets in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.40/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

