Amarillo Attempts to Fix Boards, Tackles Digital Communication
Councilmen Randy Burkett, from left, and Mark Nair have a discussion before an Amarillo City Council meeting. Improved communication and community involvement will play a large role in how the city propels itself forward - from it's day-to-day operations to considering issues such as possible changes to its charter, attracting younger generations and new business or tackling quality of life projects while funding the basic services residents expect.
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A couple of websites (Feb '09)
|Apr 8
|caviardemar89
|3
|Earnably
|Apr 7
|caviDemar89
|1
|Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12)
|Apr 5
|Neverkno
|9
|29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14)
|Mar 19
|Des
|3
|Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co...
|Mar '17
|Slappy McGee
|4
|Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla...
|Mar '17
|ChartPhartss
|1
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Feb '17
|seismos
|3
