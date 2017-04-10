ALT Presents: Seminar

Amarillo Little Theatre is very proud to present the wondrous new play, Seminar as the final Adventure Space production of the 2016-17 season! In Seminar, a provocative comedy from Pulitzer Prize nominee Theresa Rebeck, four aspiring young novelists sign up for private writing classes with Leonard, an international literary figure. Under his recklessly brilliant and unorthodox instruction, some thrive and others flounder, alliances are made and broken and sex is used as a weapon and hearts are unmoored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.