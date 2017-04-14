6 receive Women of Leadership Awards

The 2017 Women of Leadership Awards were given out Thursday by the Amarillo Business Women at their annual luncheon, according to a news release. The six recipients were: KayLynda Bull, Sir Speedy; Reagan Hales, Amarillo Economic Development Corp.; Mary Kay Kuhrtz, ReBath & 5 Day Kitchens of Amarillo; Ginger Nelson, Law Offices of Nelson & Nelson, PC; Freda Powel, LINN Energy, LLC; and Dr. Dana West, Amarillo Independent School District.

