5 takeaways from Tuesday's Amarillo City Council meeting
In a 4-1 vote, Amarillo city council members approved a $233,580 expense to hire consultants to develop a comprehensive project management plan for capital improvements. The plan ultimately creates a manual for program management procedures - something the city has never had before.
