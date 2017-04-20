2016 PAFR Now Available Online

2016 PAFR Now Available Online

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The City of Amarillo's Finance department has recently completed its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year 2015-2016. The PAFR is designed to provide an overview of the City's financial position, policies, and its commitment to delivering responsive services and programs in a fiscally responsible manner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A couple of websites (Feb '09) Apr 8 caviardemar89 3
Earnably Apr 7 caviDemar89 1
Amarillo Gossip, Drama, Scandals (Jul '12) Apr 5 Neverkno 9
29/m female needed to suck And get high all night (Jun '14) Mar 19 Des 3
News Amarillo Police Chief: Meth problem - out of co... Mar '17 Slappy McGee 4
News Spectacular Sounds of Spring: Chart-toppers pla... Mar '17 ChartPhartss 1
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Feb '17 seismos 3
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Potter County was issued at April 14 at 5:42PM CDT

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,224 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC