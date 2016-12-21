Wreck Hospitalizes Amarillo Man with Possible Life-Threatening Injuries; One Person Arrested
An early morning wreck on New Year's Day sends an Amarillo man to the hospital and an Amarillo woman to jail. According to police, a white Cadillac and a black Toyota were driving north on the 3000 block of S. Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|2 hr
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC