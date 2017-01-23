Worker injured in Xcel fire remains in critical condition

Keath Garrison, the survivor of an electrical fire Saturday at the future downtown headquarters of Xcel Energy in Amarillo, remains in critical condition in ICU at University Medical Center's Timothy J. Harner Regional Burn Center in Lubbock. Garrison was severely burned and suffered smoke inhalation during an electrical fire Saturday that took the life of his coworker, Roper Copelin, 30. The pair were drilling on the second floor of a parking garage at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Buchanan Street when they reportedly made contact with electrical lines, according to other employees who were working there at the time.

