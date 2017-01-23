Worker injured in Xcel fire remains i...

Worker injured in Xcel fire remains in critical condition

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Keath Garrison, the survivor of an electrical fire Saturday at the future downtown headquarters of Xcel Energy in Amarillo, remains in critical condition in ICU at University Medical Center's Timothy J. Harner Regional Burn Center in Lubbock. Garrison was severely burned and suffered smoke inhalation during an electrical fire Saturday that took the life of his coworker, Roper Copelin, 30. The pair were drilling on the second floor of a parking garage at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Buchanan Street when they reportedly made contact with electrical lines, according to other employees who were working there at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... Sun Lol 9
Edible Arrangements Guy Jan 13 Ashley 2
My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ... Jan 13 seismos 1
News Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16) Jan 13 seismos 7
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,860 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC