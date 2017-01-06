What does an F really mean? Amarillo-...

What does an F really mean? Amarillo-area schools schools get their grades

Texas schools got a first glimpse of how they will rank under the state's new accountability system that rates school performance on a letter-grade scale of A through F. None got straight As. Texas Education Agency on Friday released what it calls "provisional" grades that show how schools would've fared when applying the new system to results from last year.

