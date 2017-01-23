Vista College Announces Decision to Teach-Out Amarillo Campus
Vista Colleges announced Monday that it will teach-out current students and not enroll new students at its campus located at 3440 Bell St., Amarillo, Texas. The institution, which operates campuses in Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas as well as an online campus, said that business conditions and prolonged low enrollment in Amarillo necessitated the teach-out decision.
