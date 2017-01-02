UPDATED: Four minors dead in northeast Amarillo after pest control...

Four minors are confirmed dead in what Amarillo fire officials are describing as an accidental poisoning at a northeast Amarillo home that is currently being investigated by a number of local authorities, including HazMat. Amarillo Fire Department Captain Larry Davis said emergency responders were called out to the home on what was originally believed to be a carbon monoxide poisoning call at a home located at 1301 of Carolyn at about 5 a.m. Monday.

