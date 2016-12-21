Toxic gas that killed 4 children deri...

Toxic gas that killed 4 children derived from 'restricted-use' pesticide

AMARILLO, TX - Many are wondering how the Phosphine gas responsible for killing four children entered the home. We've learned lack of education on how to use the chemical compound led to the deaths of four Amarillo children.

