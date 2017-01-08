This year, for sure
Personal trainer Ralph Roberts works with client Tucker Davidson at the Downtown Athletic Club. For New Year's resolutions or fitness goals to succeed, experts say, they must be on a shorter-term basis - as in months - not based on an entire year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC