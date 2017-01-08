The Sky's the Limit at Cerulean Gallery show
San Antonio-based artist Mitch McGee is exhibiting what Kneese describes as "three-dimensional wall art." McGee creates pop art, comic book-like images by layering thin, cut, painted pieces of wood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC