Texas Panhandle teens at higher risk of pregnancy

Teenage girls in the Texas Panhandle run a higher risk of pregnancy, according to Jamie Moore, a women's health nurse practitioner who also serves on the steering committee of the Texas Pregnancy Prevention Coalition. "You're more likely to get pregnant in Amarillo than you are in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and all of the big cities," Moore said, although she does want to dispel a certain myth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.