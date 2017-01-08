Sweeten retiring after 45 years with Texas A&M
Dr. John Sweeten, longtime resident director for the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Centers in Amarillo and Vernon, will retire Jan. 31. Dr. John Sweeten, center director at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Amarillo for the past 21 years, is retiring after 45 years of service to the Texas A&M University System. After 45 years of service to the Texas A&M University System, including being the center director for the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Amarillo for the past 21 years, Dr. John Sweeten has decided to retire.
