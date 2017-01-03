Suspect in Murder Case on LaSalle Arr...

Suspect in Murder Case on LaSalle Arrested, Booked into Potter County Detention Center

Officers in the Amarillo Police Department Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit gathered information on the possible location of Jon Santos Delgado-Gordon, who had a warrant for murder out of Potter County.

