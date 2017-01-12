Standoff in Southwest Amarillo Amaril...

Standoff in Southwest Amarillo Amarillo Police and SWAT are at a home in Southwest Amarillo.

UPDATE: Police say they entered the home around 5 this morning and found the man hiding in a bedroom closet. Amarillo Police say they were called to a home on the 3500 block of Lynette on a welfare checkup around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

