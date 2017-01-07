Sense of urgency': Mark McDaniel read...

Sense of urgency': Mark McDaniel ready to take the driver's seat

Mark McDaniel, a candidate for Amarillo city manager, speaks to Texas Organizing Project members during a meet and greet at Dallas City Hall on Dec. 6. Dallas City Council members say losing their assistant city manager, Mark McDaniel, would be a huge loss for the city. However, losing him is a risk they took when they bypassed him for promotion and went with an outsider when they were hiring for the city's top position.

