Seliger tuition reform draws mixed reviews
There was a mixture of excitement and trepidation in Amarillo on Thursday when state Sen. Kel Seliger filed a trio of bills aimed at slowing the rise of college tuition in Texas, which has ballooned from a 2003 in-state average of $3,400 a year to $8,700 today. Of Seliger's two most prominent bills - backed by Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur...
|16 hr
|Hillary for prison
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC