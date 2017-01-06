Second suspect arrested in stabbing homicide
Amarillo Police Department and the Special Crimes Unit have made a second arrest in connection with a stabbing homicide that occurred Monday morning on LaSalle Street. According to police, Kevin Ryan Jackson, 28, had been wanted since Thursday after evidence found by APD showed he was involved in the stabbing.
