Saturday Short List: A little bit about a lot from the desk of AGN...
U.S. Justice Department - a report that basically says the Chicago Police Department does not properly deal with officers who use force, nor does CPD properly train its officers in how and when to use force. Let's assume the DOJ is correct in its assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|46 min
|Wang
|1,026
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|15 hr
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|22 hr
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC