Roby Mitchell found guilty in trial for terroristic threat

It took a Randall County jury only about 30 minutes Thursday to deliberate and return a guilty verdict against Roby Dean Mitchell on a Class B misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat. It took a Randall County jury only about 30 minutes Thursday to deliberate and return a guilty verdict against Roby Dean Mitchell on a Class B misdemeanor charge of making a terroristic threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.