Residents meet city manager candidates

Jesse Pfrimmer, left, an Amarillo resident, speaks with Interim City Manager Bob Cowell during a reception at Amarillo City Center Complex that featured all five of the city manager finalists. James M. Twombly, center, one of the city manager job candidates, visited with Amarillo residents on Monday evening during a meet and greet at the Civic Center Heritage Ballroom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.