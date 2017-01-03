Police investigating accidental poiso...

Police investigating accidental poisoning that killed 4 kids

9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A criminal investigation is underway into an accidental poisoning involving a professional-grade pesticide that left four children dead and an Amarillo woman in critical condition, police said Tuesday. Authorities are looking into why the family had the pesticide pellets, called Weevil-cide, which is only supposed to be sold to people with professional licenses or certification and is marketed for use in rodent control in commercial transport of commodities and animal feed.

