Police ID victim from fatal Monday st...

Police ID victim from fatal Monday stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Amarillo Police Department's Special Crimes Unit released the name of the victim from Monday morning's homicide on LaSalle Street. Jacob Isaac Valdez, 36, was found dead inside a home in the 1600 block of LaSalle Street on what was initially described as a stabbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Mon Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
Paradise Too (Oct '09) Oct '16 joanpruettparr 5
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,678

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC