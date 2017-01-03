Police ID victim from fatal Monday stabbing
Amarillo Police Department's Special Crimes Unit released the name of the victim from Monday morning's homicide on LaSalle Street. Jacob Isaac Valdez, 36, was found dead inside a home in the 1600 block of LaSalle Street on what was initially described as a stabbing.
