Plans announced for Amarillo Symphony Ball

The Amarillo Symphony Guild will present "The Best of Times Ball" on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room. There will be a formal catered dinner with a gold and navy decor, formal presentation of the Symphony Belles & Beaux, dancing to the music of "Cuvee," a Dallas-based band, and opportunities to bid on live auction packages.

