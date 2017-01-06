Photo archivist becomes third to join...

Photo archivist becomes third to join Amarillo's mayoral race

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Photo archivist Renea Dauntes is hoping to make her premiere in local government by shooting straight for the top. Dauntes said she wants to be an ambassador for the city and believes that's exactly what a mayor should be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 4 hr Bubba Gump 1,010
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,217 • Total comments across all topics: 277,692,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC