No one hurt in pallet recycling plant fire
The Amarillo Fire Department was called at 1:10 p.m. to CHEP at 13001 N.E. 29th Ave. when an employee noticed a structure fire. Attempts to put out the fire with extinguishers failed, AFD said, and due to the size and nature of the business, AFD automatically dispatched a second alarm.
