In an effort to continue to richen Amarillo's art community, the Amarillo Museum of Art is hosting a local artist exhibit. "For the artists, it's a good opportunity to be able to hang your work and to be able to install it in the museum setting, which is not something that artists get an opportunity to do very often," says AMoA Director of Public Programs, Deana Craighead.

