Marchers focus on love

The Women's March for Equality in Amarillo on Saturday was planned to coincide with more than 673 "official" marches across America and thousands of similar marches around the world, including the main march in the U.S. that took place in Washington, DC. In Texas, marches were also planned in Abilene, Alpine, Austin, Beaumont, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Denton, Eagle Pass, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, Marfa, Nacogdoches, San Antonio and Wichita Falls.

