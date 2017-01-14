Kimberly Kone

Kimberly Kone

Mr. and Mrs. James S. Kone of Amarillo, TX are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kimberly Kone, to Christopher Ellis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Ellis of Amarillo, TX. Dr. Kone is a graduate of Texas A&M University and recently completed her Family Medicine residency at UTSW in Dallas where she served as Chief Resident, and is now practicing at UT Medicine in San Antonio.

