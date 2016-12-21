January 2, Evening Forecast
Mild again despite the cloud cover today, but things are about to get back to winter in a hurry. The next big cold front will move in early Tuesday morning and instead of the 60s for highs, we'll only make the 30s and 40s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|21 hr
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
|Paradise Too (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|joanpruettparr
|5
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC