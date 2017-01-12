January 15, Evening Forecast Good Sunday Evening
Amarillo has received over 1.5" of rain since Saturday, which is the most rain we've received in quite some time. We will continue to see the rain/sleet/thundershowers throughout Sunday evening with a general transition to snow especially in our northern counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|New Resident
|1,034
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Fri
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC