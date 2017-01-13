If you don't speak up, Amarillo resid...

If you don't speak up, Amarillo residential electric bills may increase

Xcel Energy has filed new fuel costs with the Public Utilities Commission of Texas, which could raise the average household's electric bill by $1.78 starting next month. The power company previously raised monthly fees by about $3.97 starting in December, citing a rising cost of infrastructure.

