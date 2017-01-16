Ice breaks trees in Amarillo, knocks ...

Ice breaks trees in Amarillo, knocks out power for Texas Panhandle cities for days

David Jackson, left, and his brother Robert Jackson sink a handsaw deeper into a giant Elmwood branch that crashed into Ursula Ellsaesser's front yard on Magnolia Street during Sunday night's snowfall. The snow was the final straw for the tree after bearing the weight of ice that accumulated on its branches throughout Friday and Saturday's episodes of freezing rain.

