How easy is it to get a private pesticide applicator license?

14 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

Three weeks after the Balderas family accident that left four children dead, the Texas Department of Agriculture investigation into how Peter Balderas received the restricted-access pesticide continues. According to Amarillo Fire Department reports, father Peter Balderas said a friend gave him the Weevil-Cide, a rodenticide containing aluminum phosphide that creates a deadly gas when mixed with water.

