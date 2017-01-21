How easy is it to get a private pesticide applicator license?
Three weeks after the Balderas family accident that left four children dead, the Texas Department of Agriculture investigation into how Peter Balderas received the restricted-access pesticide continues. According to Amarillo Fire Department reports, father Peter Balderas said a friend gave him the Weevil-Cide, a rodenticide containing aluminum phosphide that creates a deadly gas when mixed with water.
