Hit the Ground Running in 2017
The Get Fit Race Series includes two annual races, The Cold As Ice in January and the Hot Blooded in July. Both races include distances of 1 Mile, 5K, and 10K.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 min
|Observer
|1,045
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Jan 13
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Jan 13
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 13
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC