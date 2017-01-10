Herring Holiday Ball raises $7K for c...

Herring Holiday Ball raises $7K for charity

The 2016 Herring Holiday Ball brought in $7,000 for charity through sponsorships from local businesses, a silent auction including works by local artists Rafael J. Canizares and Jaala Reid, and general admission tickets for about 200 attendees. "Every bit we can donate to the Children's Miracle Network helps.

