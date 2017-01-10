Herring Holiday Ball raises $7K for charity
The 2016 Herring Holiday Ball brought in $7,000 for charity through sponsorships from local businesses, a silent auction including works by local artists Rafael J. Canizares and Jaala Reid, and general admission tickets for about 200 attendees. "Every bit we can donate to the Children's Miracle Network helps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Wang
|1,014
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
|Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc.
|Oct '16
|Jake
|4
|Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13)
|Oct '16
|PastorSchwenke
|2
|shelly buckaloo
|Oct '16
|malcom1972
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC