Heater blamed for fire in garage

The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 3:46 p.m. at 2924 N. Hill St. Firefighters report they found fire on a wall behind a central heating unit in the garage. AFD was able to extinguished the flames before the fire reached the attic, and reported the blaze was under control by 4:01 p.m. The occupants of the house had been gone all day, AFD said, and when they came home they saw the smoke and called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.