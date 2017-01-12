Heater blamed for fire in garage
The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 3:46 p.m. at 2924 N. Hill St. Firefighters report they found fire on a wall behind a central heating unit in the garage. AFD was able to extinguished the flames before the fire reached the attic, and reported the blaze was under control by 4:01 p.m. The occupants of the house had been gone all day, AFD said, and when they came home they saw the smoke and called 911.
