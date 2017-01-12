Heater blamed for fire in garage

Heater blamed for fire in garage

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Amarillo.com

The Amarillo Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 3:46 p.m. at 2924 N. Hill St. Firefighters report they found fire on a wall behind a central heating unit in the garage. AFD was able to extinguished the flames before the fire reached the attic, and reported the blaze was under control by 4:01 p.m. The occupants of the house had been gone all day, AFD said, and when they came home they saw the smoke and called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amarillo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 43 min Willie Granville 1,022
News DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp... Jan 2 Hobbes 1
President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16) Nov '16 Well Well 5
News Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a... Nov '16 Ronnie Pickering 9
Review: Randy Dixon Motors Inc. Oct '16 Jake 4
Review: Liberty Baptist Church (Dec '13) Oct '16 PastorSchwenke 2
shelly buckaloo Oct '16 malcom1972 1
See all Amarillo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amarillo Forum Now

Amarillo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amarillo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Amarillo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,233 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC