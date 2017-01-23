Head to Brighton Beach with Amarillo Little Theatre

Amarillo, Texas - Amarillo Little Theatre is very proud and pleased to present the heartwarming and hilarious play Brighton Beach Memoirs as the third production of the Mainstage season. This wonderfully rich and poignant show will have This is part one of Neil Simon's autobiographical trilogy: a portrait of the writer as a young teen in 1937 living with his family in a crowded, lower middle-class Brooklyn walk-up.

