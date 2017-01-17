Golden Nail Nominations Sought For April Awards Program

The 35th Golden Nail Awards program honoring contributions to the arts will be held on April 6, and this week the committee will begin accepting nominations for those awards to recognize individuals or organizations who made outstanding contributions to the arts in 2016. "We are setting up a link through our website so people can download information and then submit nominations online," said Eric Miller, director of communications for the Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.