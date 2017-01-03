Gas Prices Back Down Almost 2 Cents

Average retail gasoline prices in Amarillo have fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.13/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 147 gas outlets in Amarillo. This compares with the national average that has increased 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.37/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com .

