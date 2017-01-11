Garbage truck fire ignites buildings
A series of grass fires that reportedly started after a garbage truck caught fire Wednesday caused an estimated tens of thousands of dollars of damage in northwest Amarillo, but fire officials and residents said it could have been much worse. According to Pat Fitzpatrick, assistant fire chief for Potter County Fire and Rescue, there were several grass fires on Tule and Potomac drives, but no homes were seriously damaged and no one was injured during the incident.
