Freezing rain advisory in effect until noon Sunday
The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a freezing rain advisory that will be in effect for the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles until noon Sunday. The advisory includes Potter and Randall counties and the cities of Amarillo and Canyon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|20 hr
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Fri
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC