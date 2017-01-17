Free Cervical Cancer Screenings Thanks to TTUHSC

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Texas Tech Physicians are hosting two cost-free, walk-in cervical cancer screening events for uninsured Texas Panhandle women. The first screenings are on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hereford Health Clinic on 540 W. 15th in Hereford.

