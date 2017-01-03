Four possible candidates step forward for possible Amarillo City...

Four possible candidates step forward...

A father and son, a dentist and a building inspector have all filed the necessary paper work to begin raising funds for the upcoming race to fill the City of Amarillo's top elected positions. Building inspector Danny South, Clarence Thomas Warren II and his son, Clarence Thomas Warren III, have not specified which seat they are running for in the May election.

