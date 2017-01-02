Foundations invest more than $8.7M in Texas Panhandle communities

Foundations invest more than $8.7M in...

The Amarillo Area Foundation rang in the New Year having invested more than $8.7 million toward Panhandle communities in 2016. The foundation was able to distribute more than 250 grants last year, and its newest effort with competitive grant programs proved to be especially successful, said Katharyn Wiegan, community investment vice president.

