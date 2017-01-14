Five escape home electrical fire in Amarillo unharmed
Five people escaped without injury when their residence erupted in smoke and fire Friday night after they turned a tripped electrical breaker back on, according to Amarillo Fire Marshals. At 5:47 p.m. Friday evening the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 3012 NW 5th St. When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof of a wooden structure that has mobile homes attached at each end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Amarillo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|Observer
|1,027
|Edible Arrangements Guy
|Fri
|Ashley
|2
|My Podiatrist died! Do you happen to know the ...
|Fri
|seismos
|1
|Jehovah's Witness convention in Amarillo calls ... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|seismos
|7
|DEVELOPING: 3 confirmed dead, Hazmat crews resp...
|Jan 2
|Hobbes
|1
|President Donald Trump, Economist , We wait for... (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|5
|Diocese investigating priest who placed fetus a...
|Nov '16
|Ronnie Pickering
|9
Find what you want!
Search Amarillo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC