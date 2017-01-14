Five escape home electrical fire in A...

Five escape home electrical fire in Amarillo unharmed

Read more: Amarillo.com

Five people escaped without injury when their residence erupted in smoke and fire Friday night after they turned a tripped electrical breaker back on, according to Amarillo Fire Marshals. At 5:47 p.m. Friday evening the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 3012 NW 5th St. When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy fire and smoke coming through the roof of a wooden structure that has mobile homes attached at each end.

